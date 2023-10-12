Smithers Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Dianna Plouffe is stepping down from her role starting November 10th.

In 2015, she started as an executive assistant, before moving into the director of corporate services role.

“When Allen Haris retired, I accepted the job as Chief Administrative Officer,” said Plouffe.

During her time with the town, she helped complete the 2023-2026 Council Strategic Priorities Plan, finalize a new Official Community Plan, reorganizing town departments, and the establishment of a Community Services Department.

“I’ve been so fortunate to work with such an amazing crew of staff and such a supportive council,” said Plouffe.

She added going to work every day is still something she enjoys after about two and a half years.

“Dianna Plouffe has provided invaluable service to our community,” said Mayor Gladys Atrill.

“Her visionary leadership, tireless work ethic, and ability to bring people together have played a pivotal role in shaping the Town of Smithers for the better.”

The town is looking for a new CAO and continues to work with Plouffe on a smooth transition.