A 22-year old man from Vancouver who had recently moved to Quesnel has been identified as the victim in yesterday’s fatal accident on Highway 97 near Dunkley Lumber.

The man’s name is not being released.

He was the driver of a pickup truck that collided with a tractor-trailer unit at around 3:51 a.m.

Quesnel RCMP say it appears that the pickup crossed the center line before striking the tractor-trailer head on.

Both vehicles caught fire and a crew from Dunkley Lumber attended to extinguish the fires.

The accident was outside the fire protection area.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

-File from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now