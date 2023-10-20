Elgin Cutler has been elected as Chief of the Witset First Nation.

Residents of the Witset band hit the polls on Wednesday, with 16 people running for Chief and 81 running for one of 12 councilor positions.

Prior to being elected Chief, Cutler held the deputy chief title under Barry Nikal.

Cutler won the position with 79 votes, and Nikal came second with 62.

Behind them was Andrew Tom, with 35 votes.

In the councilor positions are Kyla Mitchell, Andrew Tom, Sherry McKinnon, Charmayne Nikal, Duane Mitchell, Jerry Sr. William, Sheri Green, Sandra George, Warner William, Butch Dennis, and Victor Jim.

Of the councilors, K. Mitchell won the most votes with 124, and Jim with the least at 77.