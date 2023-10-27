Fifty new teachers were brought into the province through the province’s new hiring initiative.

Forty-one of those are coming to northern BC schools, including School District 54 and 91.

$400 thousand to address the immediate need for teachers was pulled together as a partnership between the province, BC Public School Employers’ Association, and British Columbia School Superintendents Association northern chapter.

Part of the funding was used for incentives between $4,000 and $10,000 per teacher.

“Teachers are valued members of our northern communities and I am so glad to hear that more teachers have been recruited to work in classrooms in Stikine and across northern B.C.,” said Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen.

“This is part of our ongoing work to build stronger schools and ensure every student has what they need to thrive.”

With the success of the initial teacher-recruitment incentives, the Ministry of Education and Child Care is providing an additional $1.5 million over three years to provide more incentives to rural and remote school districts.

New teachers have also been hired for the following school districts:

Thompson-Okanagan:

School District 73- Kamloops-Thompson

Vancouver Island:

School District 84-Vancouver Island West

School District 85-Vancouver Island North ‘

North Coast:

School District 52-Prince Rupert

School District 92-Nisga’a

School District 82-Coast Mountains

Northwest:

School District 87-Stikine

School District 57-Prince George

Northeast/Peace River:

School District 81-Fort Nelson

School District 60-Peace River North