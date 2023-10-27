Listen Live

Premier awards issued for three Smithers teachers

By Logan Flint
(Photo supplied by My Bulkley Lakes Now staff)

Three teachers at Smithers Secondary School have been named recipients of the Premier’s Award for Excellence in Education. 

Drug and Alcohol Counselor Inderjit Grewal, and Teachers Heather Lee Lytle and Perry Rath all brought awards home. 

The award was launched in 2018 – this year 34 educators were recognized across the province. 

Recipients were honoured at a ceremony yesterday (Thursday) at Victoria’s Government House. 

Each recipient received a $2,000 personal bursary for professional learning, a $1,000 contribution to their school for professional learning, and a commemorative trophy. 

Nominations ran from April 14th to May 5th this year and were open to education sector workers and the public. 

