Houston RCMP seize drugs on Halloween during threat report investigation

By Logan Flint

An alleged threat report led to Houston RCMP seizing drugs on Halloween. 

The alleged threatening was reported on October 30th, which led to an investigation unfolding. 

After obtaining a search warrant, police with assistance from the Emergency Response Team searched a local motel room. 

There, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine was located and seized. 

Police said one person was arrested, later released, and could face multiple charges as the investigation remains ongoing.

