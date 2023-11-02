An alleged threat report led to Houston RCMP seizing drugs on Halloween.

The alleged threatening was reported on October 30th, which led to an investigation unfolding.

After obtaining a search warrant, police with assistance from the Emergency Response Team searched a local motel room.

There, a large quantity of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine was located and seized.

Police said one person was arrested, later released, and could face multiple charges as the investigation remains ongoing.