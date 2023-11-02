Several items seized by the Smithers RCMP through 2022 and 2023 as part of numerous thefts and possession of stolen property investigations have not been claimed.

Some of the items include power tools, hand tools, outdoor equipment, and automotive equipment.

Anyone that has had property stolen and haven’t reported it are being asked to contact Smithers RCMP at (250) 847-3233.

They will then check missing items with ones currently in custody for a match.

Police suggest writing down or taking pictures of the serial numbers on property such as tools, firearms, and electronics to help return the property to the rightful owners in case of theft.