If you are looking to get your COVID or influenza shots this season you could be in for a small wait depending on where you live in BC.

According to the province, there is no shortage of any vaccines, as well as appointments but if people are experiencing any delay, they should be able to find one close by.

The Ministry of Health says limitations on appointments are determined by several factors this early into the season and they are trying to accommodate the increase in demand.

“Some pharmacies have not yet made their November appointments available,” the ministry says. “They will continue to post appointments as they receive additional vaccines, but they are being careful not to overbook and are taking a cautious approach.”

The province says they have an abundance of vaccines ready to arrive in BC for the 2023-24 respiratory season, but priority is given to areas where demand is high.

“We watch demand and supply numbers on a daily basis to ensure there is supply where needed,” the ministry says. “The BC Vaccine Operations Centre is regularly moving vaccines around the province between health authorities and pharmacies.”

So far, the province has ordered 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccines and 2.3 million influenza vaccines with more than 650,000 COVID and 870,000 influenza vaccines administered.

The ministry says they are expecting approximately 443,000 Pfizer and 200,000 Moderna vaccines to arrive in BC and could take an additional 10 days to distribute them.

So far, the province has more than 1,000 pharmacies administering vaccines across the province.

– Files from Justin Baumgardner, My Coast Now