Air Canada has apologized to a Prince George couple after their travel horror story made international news.

In August, Rodney Hodgins, who uses a wheelchair, was forced to use his upper body strength to drag himself 12 rows down an airplane aisle in Las Vegas.

Hodgins said no one from Air Canada’s third-party personnel was there to help him get off the plane with the aid of a wheelchair.

Pablo Rodriguez, the Federal Transport Minister, got involved this week when he stood in the House of Commons and told MPs how horrified at the treatment Hodgins was given.

Air Canada acknowledged it violated Canadian disability regulations, and called the ordeal an “inconvenient and humiliating experience.”

Rodriguez plans to meet with Air Canada about this case and two others that both involve the mistreatment of disabled passengers – including Canada’s Chief Accessibility Officer Stephanie Cadieux.

Well. @AirCanada left my chair in Toronto. I’m now without my essential equipment. Independence taken away. I’m furious. Unacceptable. #RightsOnFlights pic.twitter.com/h1WPUwlgxw — Stephanie Cadieux (@Stephanie4BC) October 21, 2023

Rodriguez says the airline needs to come up with a plan for disability issues, saying “all Canadians must be treated with dignity and respect – full stop.” You can read more about Rodney’s story here.

-With files from Wendy Grey and the Vista National News wire