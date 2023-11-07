The Town of Smithers is suspending their weekly encampment takedowns and cleanups for the time being.

This was done due to worker safety, and town staff are evaluating alternative actions.

They’re also working with WorkSafe BC to create a Workplace Violence Prevention Program to establish procedures, policies, and work environment arrangements to minimize the risks to workers.

Previous takedowns had proactive measures in place to ensure the safety of town staff, including open lines of communication.

While the suspension takes place, residents can contact the town to address any concerns related to the temporary suspension of the weekly takedowns and cleanups.