A Vanderhoof man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after opening fire at the community’s RCMP detachment two years ago.

According to the BC Superior Courts Judiciary, Paul Nicholas, Russell has seven years and 28 days left to serve for the incident after he received credit for time served before sentencing.

The sentencing hearing took place in Prince George yesterday (Tuesday).

Russell was sentenced to eight and a half years on counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm and mischief endangering life as well as a further one and a half years on fleeing police.

In June, Russell was found not guilty of attempted murder, dangerous driving, and careless storage of ammunition charges.

–Files by Brendan Pawliw, My Prince George Now