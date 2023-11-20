Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach has launched a new campaign to further promote the Red Dress Alert initiative.

He is asking residents to sign a postcard to then be hand delivered to Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc.

A red button is also being released to help spread the campaign that was initially started by Winnipeg Centre MP Leah Gazan.

“The issue of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls is one that for decades has deeply affected families throughout the Northwest,” said Bachrach.

“Tragically, that continues to this day. The Red Dress Alert is a tangible, concrete step that will improve the chance that when loved ones go missing, they are found.”

The alert would function similarly to an Amber Alert, instead being used when an Indigenous woman, girl or two-spirit person is reported missing.

Last May, the federal government showed interest in such a system, where budget was allocated to start creating a committee around it.

“We know that the first 24 hours after a person goes missing are the most critical,” said Bachrach.

“The Amber Alert system has proven that timely public alerts greatly increase the chance of people being found, which is why I think the Red Dress Alert holds so much promise.”