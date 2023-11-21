The Gitxsan Huwilp Government held a rally outside the Smithers Courthouse today (Tuesday) to voice issues they have with the provincial and federal governments.

Their focus is on injunctions the BC Supreme Court has made on First Nations’ land and the militarized presence that came with them.

Chiefs who spoke at the event called the injunctions a “license to kill” and Chief Brian Williams said these issues have gone on for more than 40 years.

“The injunctions that are being put out to the Gitxsan are not legal. We are a peaceful nation and we protect our land that is dear to us.”

Banners reading “Stop BC Supreme court interference on Gitxsan land issues” were also displayed outside the courthouse.

They also pressured the province to sign an Armistice Agreement to further limit RCMP activity on their lands.

A similar protest was held in Vancouver last month where chiefs and supporters marched to the BC Supreme Court building.