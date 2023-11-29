Dry weather on Hudson Bay Mountain has led to the 2023/24 winter season being delayed.

General Manager Lex Rei-Jones said another foot of snow is needed before the resort can open.

“There is some snow in the long-range forecast so we’re banking on that and shooting for a December 9th limited opening,” she said.

In the past week, about 50 centimeters of snow has fallen on the mountain, and nothing has fallen in downtown Smithers.

Rei-Jones plans to have equipment on the runs this weekend to start packing snow and preparing for the return of skiers and snowboarders in the near future.

“There have been previous years where we’ve started with a low snowpack, and it’s turned into an epic season.”

She added the rescheduled opening date still falls in line with other resorts in the province.