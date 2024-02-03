Updated: 10:50 p.m., February 3rd:

Highway 16 near the eastern Lake Kathlyn Road junction is open following a motor vehicle incident.

✅OPEN – #BCHwy16 between Lake Kathlyn Junction Road and Powell Frontage, 1-4 km west of #SmithersBC after earlier vehicle incident. — DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 4, 2024

Original Story:

A motor vehicle incident near Lake Kathlyn Road on Highway 16 east of the Smithers Airport has closed the highway.

Emergency crews are on scene and a detour is available via Laughlin Road and Henry Road.