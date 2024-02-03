Updated: 10:50 p.m., February 3rd:
Highway 16 near the eastern Lake Kathlyn Road junction is open following a motor vehicle incident.
✅OPEN – #BCHwy16 between Lake Kathlyn Junction Road and Powell Frontage, 1-4 km west of #SmithersBC after earlier vehicle incident.
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 4, 2024
Original Story:
A motor vehicle incident near Lake Kathlyn Road on Highway 16 east of the Smithers Airport has closed the highway.
Emergency crews are on scene and a detour is available via Laughlin Road and Henry Road.
⛔️#BCHwy16 – Closed in both directions between Lake Kathlyn Junction Road and Powell Frontage [1-4 km west of #SmithersBC, with a local detour in effect. Update in approximately 45 minutes.
Watch for traffic🦺controllers.
ℹ️https://t.co/zL8Owx7EjB https://t.co/7pk49pPnLC pic.twitter.com/EL8KN6iA9M
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) February 4, 2024