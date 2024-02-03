Listen Live

type here...
- Advertisement -
HomeNewsUPDATE: Highway 16 open following motor vehicle incident
News

UPDATE: Highway 16 open following motor vehicle incident

By Logan Flint
The incident near Lake Kathlyn Road shut down Highway 16 (Johnny Lee Morris/Facebook)

Updated: 10:50 p.m., February 3rd:

Highway 16 near the eastern Lake Kathlyn Road junction is open following a motor vehicle incident.

 

Original Story:

A motor vehicle incident near Lake Kathlyn Road on Highway 16 east of the Smithers Airport has closed the highway.

Emergency crews are on scene and a detour is available via Laughlin Road and Henry Road.

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News