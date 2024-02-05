BC Housing is holding a community dialogue session about their proposed supportive housing unit behind Smithers Town Hall.

This was proposed to town council at the January 9th meeting following a defeated proposal to purchase the Capri Motor Inn.

In the proposal, there are three residential properties which must be rezoned prior to BC Housing purchasing the lots.

The new building would have up to 40 new supportive housing units open to the market when construction is completed.

On Thursday, a virtual session was held to receive public feedback about the project.

This and feedback shared during the in-person session will be considered by the town and BC Housing when their proposal comes back to council in March.

The session begins tonight (Monday) at 6:30 p.m. at the Smithers Legion.