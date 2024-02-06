Update, 5:00: Boyd’s family is reporting he has been found and is safe.

Original Story, 2:20:

A Prince George man has been missing in Mexico for over 16 hours.

Benjamin Allen Boyd and his wife arrived in their condo in Playa del Carmen yesterday (Monday) evening at around 9:00.

He left at 9:30 to go to a nearby Oxxo, a Mexican convenience store 2 blocks from the apartment they are staying in, and has not returned.

This is according to a missing person report shared across social media by Breanne Boyd, Benjamin’s daughter.

According to Breanne, a report has been filed with local police and the Canadian Consulate has been made aware.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Consulate at + 52 55 5724 9795.