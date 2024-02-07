Mounties in Vanderhoof are looking into a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian.

It happened just after 12pm on Monday (February 5th) when a pedestrian was in the Rainbow crosswalk near Nechako Valley Senior Secondary when a vehicle ran over the youth’s foot.

Police say the vehicle was believed to be a silver Tesla 3 however no other descriptors are known.

The youth was taken to hospital for medical treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

“The RCMP are reminding drivers to be aware of their surroundings at all times, especially around parks and schools.” said Cpl Steven McLean.

Anyone in the area at the time, or have any information to aid in the investigation, is asked to call Cst Bennett of the Vanderhoof RCMP at (250) 567-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.