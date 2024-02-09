A new motion was adopted at the Standing Committee on Government Operations and Estimates on Wednesday to address the decline in rural and remote postal service.

“This is a lifeline for so many people,” said Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach.

“People order their medications through the post, small businesses ship their products through the post, many seniors who don’t have access to technology rely on postal service for communication, and in areas of our country that still lack broadband internet postal service is vital for a wide range of government services.”

In northwestern BC, both Atlin and Southbank lost postal service for an extended period and took work with the communities to restore local access.

With the motion, the committee will study the decline in rural and remote postal services across the country with a report completed before June 7th.

“I’m passionate about rural communities, and I’m glad I was able to use my new role on the government operations committee to focus parliament’s attention on this critical issue,” said Bachrach.