Smithers RCMP made an arrest at a home on Wednesday after receiving a report of a man in distress who possibly had a gun.

The individual was successfully arrested without incident after they exited their home.

The incident was contained to the home; however, police took multiple safety measures to ensure public safety including advising neighbours and a nearby school to shelter in place.

“Due to the potential presence of firearms and out of an abundance of caution, the police had the neighbors and a nearby school shelter in place,” said North District Media Relations Officer Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

Some people questioned the RCMP about why a public alert was not issued – police say the incident did not meet the criteria.

Criteria for a public alert are:

An active threat that presents an imminent risk to public safety by way of grievous bodily harm, death, or damage to property.

The active threat is unpredictable, evolving quickly, and presents a major challenge to initial police response capacity to protect, contain, and interdict.

“Frontline officers had contained the scene and keeping the individual contained to a single residence. I am proud of my officers and their response by keeping all parties safe during this dynamic incident,” said Smithers RCMP S/Sgt. Mark Smaill.