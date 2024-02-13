A public hearing is being held at tonight’s (Tuesday) town council meeting to discuss rezoning three properties on Alfred Avenue for supportive housing.

On January 9th, BC Housing proposed to construct up to 40 units of supportive housing at 3879, 3887, and 3895 Alfred Avenue, which need to be rezoned prior to being purchased.

The first two readings were held at the same meeting and a community information session was held last Tuesday (Feb. 6th) at the Smithers Legion.

There, reception to the proposal was favourable compared to the pitch BC Housing made last year to purchase the Capri Motor Inn.

With the feedback from tonight’s hearing, the rezoning will go through its third reading and be adopted at a later council meeting pending Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure approval.

A 2023 count identified 57 people experiencing homelessness in Smithers, up from 33 in 2021.

Those wishing to speak at the public hearing are asked to attend in-person, the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. in Town Hall.