Support for rezoning three Alfred Avenue properties continued to be expressed during last night’s (Tuesday) Smithers Town Council meeting.

The rezoning is the first step towards BC Housing’s 40-unit supportive housing proposal to be built behind Goodacre Place.

This was part of a public hearing held that evening, and some people were also expressing support after not stating their support for the Capri Motor Inn proposal.

Along with the support was some concern for how the low-income density could affect nearby property values, crime rates, littering, and affect nearby businesses.

Issues around the proximity between the proposed development, Goodacre Place, and the temporary shelter camp also resonated with Councilor John Buikema.

“I wonder if we are creating too large a concentration of need in one very small area. For those reasons I’m struggling to vote in support of this tonight,” he said.

Councilor Calvin Elliot added the housing is an issue in the community that needs to be addressed, which the proposal will help.

“My kids are in their own houses now and it was a really hard time finding a place to live, and they have jobs,” he said.

Mayor Gladys Atrill clarified the cost of construction and running the complex would be funded by BC Housing and not the municipality.

It was also added that with the rezoning, there is a potential for emergency sheltering to be part of the new building.

The third reading was passed with Councilor Buikema opposed.

Next steps for rezoning include getting Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure approval and the amendment to be adopted prior to BC Housing purchasing the properties.