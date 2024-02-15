The BC Government is adding to the province’s firefighting aviation and ground fleet, as well as new equipment for ground crews.

“As we head into the spring and summer months we are reminded of last year’s devastating wildfires and the impact they had on people and communities around the province,” said Minister of Forests Bruce Ralston.

“By increasing our resources on the ground and in the air, we will have a greater ability to respond to wildfires when and where they happen.”

Nearly $16 million is being invested ahead of April to expand the BC Wildfire Service’s on-the-ground firefighting equipment, including pumps, fire camp equipment, safety gear, and medical and hygiene equipment.

Additional investments have been made, including two mass water-delivery systems which can be used for fire suppression and flood operations.

The BC Wildfire Service will also continue to upgrade its existing aviation fleet to include additional plane and helicopter agreements, with a focus on diverse and modern set of aircraft suited for BC’s terrain.

The BC Wildfire Service will also continue to trial night-vision technology used by aviation crews to survey and support fire suppression during nighttime operations.