The Town of Smithers held a drop-in information session last night (Thursday) about plans for more childcare in the community.

Council is looking at constructing a new building near the Ranger Park Building, residents favour an option to put it along Sixteenth Avenue.

Funding for the project would come from a grant applied for by the town and rented to a third party to operate the space.

Comments were also expressed opposing the idea, with concerns around traffic on Sixteenth Avenue and Princess Street and the loss of trees around the park.

Proposed plans are to not interfere with the existing field, trails, playground, and disk golf course, with the building footprint being comparable to or smaller than the existing building.

This comes after emails were sent to town council expressing a need for more childcare in the community, and proposals were put forward by the YMCA Bulkley Valley Collaborative Learning Society, and Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre.