Houston RCMP are investigating a suspicious fire that occurred yesterday (Sunday) on Fulton Street in Granisle.

When they arrived early that morning, the Granisle Volunteer Fire Department was on scene and found the home engulfed in flames.

Both the owner and his dog made it out of the house safe and with no injuries.

No further information is available and anyone with information or were in the area is asked to contact the Houston detachment at (250) 845-2204.