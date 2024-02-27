While responding to a fire in Granisle on Sunday, Houston RCMP heard a gunshot echo through the community.

Soon after, police investigated the gunshot origin and were alerted to 9-1-1 calls about the noise soon after.

Mounties learned a suspect had fired a rifle in the direction of another person who was unharmed in the incident.

The suspect was seen entering his residence on Hagan Street, where officers could arrest him without further incident.

Police also located several firearms in the home.

The investigation is ongoing, and police believe the suspect could face multiple weapons offences.