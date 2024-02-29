Rezoning for three properties along Alfred Avenue in Smithers was adopted at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting.

This wasn’t without opposition as Councilor John Buikema voted against the rezoning for the same reasons as he did during third reading on February 14th.

“I wonder if we are creating too large a concentration of need in one very small area. For those reasons I’m struggling to vote in support of this tonight,” he said.

The properties behind Town Hall and Goodacre Place were looked at by BC Housing to create 40 new supportive housing units in the community.

An agreement was already arranged so the properties could be purchased but they needed to be rezoned to allow for supportive housing prior to purchasing.

The next steps for BC Housing are to create a building plan and design, then submit them to the town for approval.

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.