A BC Highway Patrol officer seized a firearm and ammunition during a traffic stop on February 25th In Smithers.

This is the third firearm to be seized in northern BC this month according to police.

The stop was made after a pickup truck with defects was caught speeding through Smithers.

Also seized during the stop were 40 grams of drugs, suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl, and thousands of dollars in Canadian currency.

Charges have not been laid and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Smithers Detachment.