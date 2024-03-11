Terik Parascak’s magical rookie season continues to make headlines

The star forward of the Prince George Cougars has been named the WHL Rookie of the Week.

It’s the fifth time the 2024 NHL Draft-eligible forward has earned the award this season.

Parascak dazzled with five points (two goals, three assists) and a +4 rating in two games.

The 17-year-old was in on all five Cougar goals in a 5-3 victory over Vancouver on Friday.

Parascak leads all WHL rookies in scoring with 36 goals and 56 assists.

In addition, his 92 points rank first among all first-year players in the CHL.

Parascak is ranked 14th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

PG is back in action against the Kelowna Rockets (31-28-3-1) on Wednesday.

The Cougars (43-15-1-3) lead the Western Conference by one point over the Portland Winterhawks (43-15-2-1), who have a game in hand.