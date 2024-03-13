UNBC’s Centre for Technology Adoption for Aging in the North (CTAAN) is taking part in a new national study that will use Artificial Intelligence to assess wounds.

Dr. Shannon Freeman, the Academic Director of CTAAN, said the Centre functions to “connect technologies which are being developed… to older adults, their care partners, and the health system in the north.”

CTAAN is one of the groups around Canada working with the National Research Council to help implement this new technology from Swift Medical.

“The core of the technology lies in its ability to capture detailed images of wounds,” Freeman explained. “It is coupled with a digital dashboard and documentation system that is enhanced by AI.”

There are three components to the technology.

Freeman said they allow clinicians to “quickly and accurately measure visible wound depths, predict different wound tissue types, and use AI to identify at-risk wounds.”

In summary, Freeman said “This technology uses images from your smartphone and uses AI to measure the depth and create a 3D model of that wound and helps us better understand the status of the wound now and predict the healing of that wound over time.”

“Introducing this technology to our region has the opportunity to make high quality wound care more accessible to people here in the north,” she said. “We will be looking to connect with wound specialists across our region to learn what the best strategies and areas to focus implementation of this technology are.”

Freeman said the general public may not realize how in demand wound care is in the health care field locally, nationally, and internationally, and she hopes the test of the technology is a step towards making a meaningful difference for Canadians.

