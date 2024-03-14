Listen Live

BC to hire 900 new health care workers to better support seniors

By Brendan Pawliw
File photo - Health Minister Adrian Dix in Prince George (D. Bain, My Prince George Now staff)

The provincial government has detailed plans to expand care for seniors who want to stay in their own homes.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says 227-million dollars will be allocated to hiring 900 new health-care workers to support seniors.

Dix says that will allow more overnight responses and the expansion of popular services.

Another 127-million will go towards helping seniors with non-medical needs, such as day-to-day tasks.

The minister says helping seniors stay in the comfort of their own homes will reduce the pressure on other services, such as long-term care.

with files from Vista Radio newswire

