A UNBC [professor in UBC’s Northern Medical Program has been reappointed as the Tier 2 Canada Research Chair (CRC) in Humanities and Health Inequities.

In her next phase of study as a Tier 2 CRC, Dr. Sarah de Leeuw will focus on internationalizing her research.

“We know that medicine quite literally translates into the ‘art of healing’,” she said.

“It’s my belief that the art part of that equation is often underplayed and not understood to the degree that it really could be.”

de Leeuw hopes to develop an expanded evidence base regarding arts in health care.

“I will build open access teaching tools for people in healthcare who want to combat bias,” she said.

“I hope these arts-based tools will serve those who want to expand anti-colonial way of knowing and being.”

de Leeuw added the appointment means UNBC is well represented in top-tier research across the country.

“I think it also speaks to the fact that we, in the North, can produce research about the north, and innovative and global leading research, in and about the north.”

The CRC Program is a federal initiative to attract and retain exceptional scholars in fields spanning engineering and the natural sciences, health sciences, humanities, and social sciences.

Tier 2 CRCs are awarded to exceptional emerging researchers, who have been acknowledged by their peers as having the potential to lead in their field. Each award is funded for $500,000 over five years.