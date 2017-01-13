The Moricetown Band is reconsidering their previous decision to refuse the Coastal Gas Link Pipeline with a community vote.

The vote will decide on whether or not to ink an agreement with the proponent that is proposing a pipeline development on Wet’suwet’en territory carrying natural gas 670 kilometres to a facility near Kitimat.

A community vote requires a resulting 50 per cent of attendees at the time of voting to make a decision, while a referendum requires 50 per cent plus one out of the entire band population to make a decision.

The band says a referendum “would be complicated considering how dispersed” the band members are, and says the announcement is based on complaints received by the community over the previous decision.

In July, the band voted down any agreement considering potential social, environmental and rights and title impacts.

A re-vote meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, March 9th.

“The entire community will be contacted and everyone will be invited to attend. At this meeting, as much information for both sides will be presented, to allow everyone to make an informed decision,” says the band in a release.