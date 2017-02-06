School District 54 will be presenting information on enrollment decline and facility use across the district at a public meeting next week in Smithers.

Secretary Treasurer Dave Margerm says a lot of the information they’ll present will have to do with their enrollment decline of over 3 per cent this year.

Margerm encourages parents to come out and give their input on how the district should be run.

“This is the time to come out to either get the facts about what they don’t know…ask questions, or provide ideas,” say Margerm. “It’s a good forum to get a lot of answers.”

The facilities review will be at the School District 54 board office in Smithers next Tuesday, and in Houston on the 15th.