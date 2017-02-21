The mining exploration sector looks to be on the upswing in 2017 according to Chair of Rock Talk Rob Maurer.

Also the former president of Smithers Mining Exploration, he says there’s been more action at mining conferences in the province.

“When people are seeing that it’s worth the time to sign up and attend these conferences and spend money on travel and all of that…it is optimistic that things are going to translate to more on the ground as well,” says Maurer.

“My best guess for 2017 is there will be a pretty healthy diamond drilling season. You do have to spend a fair bit of money and put resources into your exploration claim every year to keep it. If you stop putting work into your claim and reporting to the government on your work, you lose it – and it’s up for grabs.”

Maurer says there’s been a bit of a surge this year in investments into smaller exploration projects on the Toronto Stock Exchange that could spell a better year for the industry overall. He says there were about 60 people at last week’s ‘Rock Talk’ in Smithers.

“It’s starting to bounce back,” says Maurer. “In some cases, a weak Canadian dollar can often be helpful – if people are investing in American dollars, more can happen on the ground.”

“People just gotta have confidence in the industry, that things are moving ahead. As long as there’s some consistency I think people will be more willing to invest.”