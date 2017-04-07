A review of radiology exams including CT, ultrasound and general x-rays from the Mills Memorial Hospital in Terrace are complete.

Between October 2016 and January 2017 Northern Health reported inconsistencies with the reading and reporting of radiology exams at the hospital.

10.3 per cent of the 8,400 images reviewed resulted in a different interpretation that is considered clinically significant.

Northern Health says it doesn’t necessarily mean there are clinical concerns or adverse health impacts to those affected. They can’t speculate or provide any information on any specific impact to patients that will require follow-up with their physicians.

Northern Health does say that the differences in the results have the potential to alter follow up and or treatment.

A group of radiologists at Vancouver General Hospital re-read the images that were read by one radiologist who remains on voluntary leave.