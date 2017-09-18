The State of Emergency in BC due to the wildfires will end at midnight tonight.

It was declared on July 7th and was extended four times over a nine-week period.

The Province will continue to take every action necessary to respond to the ongoing wildfire situation and support the recovery of affected communities.

As of this morning, 155 are wildfires are burning in BC with 11 evacuation orders affecting 3,200 people.

During this wildfire season, approximately 65,000 people were evacuated from their homes.