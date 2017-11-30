The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako is updating its Solid Waste Management Plan.

With a changing environmental landscape, growing B.C population and consumer demand for product, the RDBN wants to consider new opportunities for effective landfill management.

The RDBN is seeking out regional voices across all sectors to help formally update the plan to direct the region’s waste management activities over the next 10 years.

Its current plan was last updated in 1997.

In order to effectively update the plan, regional participation is being sought out through both an advisory committee and public perception surveys.

The new plan will lay out how the region will recycle, compost and dispose of its garbage over the next 10 years. The focus will be on waste reduction, waste diversion, organics, financial management and even the possibility of pursuing zero waste in the region.

Interested citizens who are invested or knowledgeable about recycling or waste management may apply to be part of the Advisory Committee by filling out an Expression of Interest Form.

The meetings will commence in January to June of 2018 in monthly meetings in Burns Lake. There will be remuneration for mileage and meals as required for committee meetings.

Expressions of Interest Forms will be due by Friday December 15th and are available on the RDBN’s website www.rdbn.bc.ca/ For more information, please call 1 800 320 3339.