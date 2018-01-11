The Office of the Premier sent out a release on the passing of Premier John Horgan’s older brother over the weekend.

The statement reads: “It’s with great sadness that we announce that Pat Horgan, Premier John Horgan’s brother, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

“Pat passed away from cancer at the age of 71. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.”

Horgan had described his older brother as a father figure who looked after him after their father passed away when Horgan was 18 months old.

A service will be held in Pat’s home community of Port McNeill on Feb. 10, 2018.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BC Cancer Agency in support of lung cancer research.