Even if you lived under a rock, there was no way that you missed yesterday’s storm that rolled through the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD).

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Lisa Erven, talks about mother nature bringing down the pain yesterday.

“Quite an active day weather-wise for most of the BVLD, no doubt about it. Just to give you a bit of a perspective on how the BVLD got hit a little bit harder, in Prince George they saw 17.9 millimeters of rain in a little over an hour. Out in Smithers, they got hammered with 35.5 millimeters of rain in roughly the same time frame. If you mix that rain in with the thunder and lightning, the BVLD certainly had all the ingredients for a wicked thunderstorm yesterday.”

Erven says conditions today are very similar to that of yesterday, which means the Severe Thunderstorm Watch is still in effect for the BVLD. With a weak, unstable system making its way through the region, expect thundershowers around late-morning/mid-afternoon.

The main thunderstorm threat will be rainfall rates of up to 25 mm in one hour, due to the slow movement of the storms. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.

Strong wind gusts are also possible, as is intense lightning.

Erven finished by saying one simple phrase

“Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”