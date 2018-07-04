It was reported yesterday that 197 BC Liquor Store branches in coordination with the Canadian Red Cross, raised nearly $66,000 in spring flood relief efforts.

Of that total amount raised, Terrace was able to crack the top 2 donation amounts in the province at $5,006.

Now we understand that Terrace has a larger population in terms of the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD), but we here at The Moose were curious to see how generous the BVLD really was.

To be completely honest, the BVLD got pretty stingy after Terrace.

Smithers had the next highest amount raised at $692.

Burns Lake would follow suit at $210.

Kitimat may have been the biggest surprise on the list, only raising $55.

Fraser Lake was next as residents donated $32.

Rounding out the bottom two, Houston residents had a tighter grip on their wallet donating $21. The people of the Hazelton’s donated $17.

Communities ranked by population listed online:

Terrace 11,486

Kitimat 8,335

Smithers 5,351

Houston 2,993

Burns Lake 1,779

Fraser Lake 988

Hazelton + New Hazelton 897

The money raised this year by the BC Liquor Stores and Canadian Red Cross went towards homes for evacuees, supplies while they were displaced, and kits that would be provided to those impacted upon returning to their homes.