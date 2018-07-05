For the first time ever, Smithers is set to host the Boy’s Junior Softball Championships.

The tournament kicks off tomorrow (Friday, July 6th) with games beginning at Elks Park at 8 am.

There will be a total of 21 teams attending this year’s tournament.

The age groups competing will be U-12, U-14, and U-16.

Smithers has 3 teams competing in all age groups but they aren’t the only teams representing Northern BC.

Squads from Houston, Prince George, Prince Rupert, and Terrace will also be attending.

Teams from the Interior and Lower Mainland will be traveling to Smithers for the tournament as well.

Event organizer and baseball enthusiast, Scott Groves, says he’s ready for a busy weekend.

“It’s going to be a jam-packed weekend and I’m looking forward to offering this event in our backyard. I’ve been participating in Junior Softball for over 10 years now and have had the pleasure of traveling to tournaments throughout the province. Although it’s been tough finding umpires and scheduling 3 different age groups on 5 diamonds, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Groves said next to umpires and scheduling, his biggest difficulty has been finding volunteers for the event. If anyone would like to help out, Groves says they are more than welcome to come out and lend a hand. His staff could use additional scorekeepers, grounds-crew members, and people to keep the diamonds tidy for the entirety of the weekend.

The event is completely free and if you’re looking to watch some great local baseball, Groves said this is the place for you. There will also be a concession set up at Elks Park throughout the weekend.

As it sits now, the Championship games are scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday (July 8th).