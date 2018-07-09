It’s been one-year since the devastating wildfires swept through B.C.

Over one million hectares burned throughout the summer, breaking a record for the province.

On July 7th, 2017, a state of emergency was declared by the now former Minister of Transportation, Todd Stone, making it the first state of emergency in 14 years.

One year ago a state of emergency was declared for our province's worst wildfire season in recent memory. Today we remember that British Columbians will always be there for each other in times of need. To those who are still recovering and rebuilding: we're with you. #BCwildfire — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) July 7, 2018

Thousands of people were forced to flee their homes and made refuge in different areas, one of which was Prince George.

On September 15th the warning had finally been lifted at midnight but the damage left behind reached over $120 million.

The causes of the massive wildfire were from a combination of lightning and humans.