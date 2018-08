As the dry conditions continue in the Northwest Fire Centre, the BC Wildfire Service is reminding anyone travelling to the backcountry to use extreme caution.

All open burning, including campfires, is prohibited in the area until further notice, however, there are no back-country closures at this time.

Anyone using an off-road vehicle is asked to stay on established trails and avoid tinder-dry areas, as heat from the exhaust system can start a fire.