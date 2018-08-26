An area restriction order has been placed for Crown Land in the area of the Sakeniche wildfire. The order officially took effect at 8am on Sunday.

This is meant to protect public safety due to the fire’s rate of spread and to avoid interference with firefighting activities.

Under this order, a person must not stay in or enter the restricted area without prior written authorization of an official designated for the purposes of the Wildfire Act. A person can enter the area in the course of:

travelling to or from their principal residence that is not under an evacuation order;

using a highway as defined in the Transportation Act;

travelling to or from an industrial activity or business location;

travelling through or entering the area as a person acting in an official capacity; or

travelling through or entering the area for an approved purpose of supporting wildfire suppression activities.

The Sakeniche wildfire is about 20-kilometres north of Middle River and about 120-kilometres northwest of Fort St. James. It is currently estimated at 2,686 hectares in size (09:35 August 26).

The order will remain in effect until noon on September 15th or until it is rescinded.