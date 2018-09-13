Communities who committed to being carbon neutral are receiving their annual rebate.

The rebate is for there carbon tax in exchange for reporting their emissions to the government each year.

There are 8 communities including the region of Bulkley Vally reported their emissions to the government this year.

Mayor Smithers Tayor Bachrach says the money will go back into general revenue and help fund the cities operating budget.

Below is a list of how much each community will receive.

Hazleton: $297

Granisle: $1,761

New Hazleton: $1,869

Telkwa: $3,499

Burns Lake: $9,087

Houston: $9,351

Smithers: $19,233

Bulkley Nechako $24,774

The communities receiving smaller amounts back are communities producing least amount of carbon emissions.