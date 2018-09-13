Communities who committed to being carbon neutral are receiving their annual rebate.
The rebate is for there carbon tax in exchange for reporting their emissions to the government each year.
There are 8 communities including the region of Bulkley Vally reported their emissions to the government this year.
Mayor Smithers Tayor Bachrach says the money will go back into general revenue and help fund the cities operating budget.
Below is a list of how much each community will receive.
Hazleton: $297
Granisle: $1,761
New Hazleton: $1,869
Telkwa: $3,499
Burns Lake: $9,087
Houston: $9,351
Smithers: $19,233
Bulkley Nechako $24,774
The communities receiving smaller amounts back are communities producing least amount of carbon emissions.