For a second last time before the October 20th municipal election, Smithers Town council will gather for it’s bi-weekly public meeting.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach and councillors are scheduled to have a busy agenda tonight, including a look at August tourism, which saw nearly 750 people take in Town attractions and staying at least one night.

According to Councillor Bill Goodacre’s report, that’s a 22% increase from July, bringing the 2018 year-to-date total to more than 2,000 people.

As the season shifts and winter is a few short months away, Council will also discuss the possibility of lending more money to its Roads and Operations Department.

Smithers Corporate Services is asking for $20,000 from the Town’s annual surplus for a new snow and ice removal policy, which would see improved operations and a goal of reducing accidents, preventing injuries, and ensuring safe transit for local residents.

If approved the money would be allocated over the next five winters.

Other items on the agenda include a library expansion project pitch, a renewed contract with Recycle BC, and a letter in support of the Witset First Nation in hopes of earning a BC Indigenous Housing grant to build two affordable rental complexes on its reserve.

Council will begin tonight’s meeting at 6:30PM from Town Hall on Aldous Street.

For the full agenda, you can click here.