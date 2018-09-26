Mayor of Smithers Taylor Bachrach presenting Smithers sea cadets with a certificate of recognition in honour of the organization celebrating 100 years of being in being in Canada. | By Sawyer Bogdan

At last night council meeting, the Town of Smithers recognized the local Sea Cadets organization for their contribution to the community.

The Smithers Sea Cadets were presented with a certificate of recognition in honour of the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets celebrating 100 years of being in Canada.

Although not close to any ocean the Sea Cadets train at Babine Lake.

Mayor of Smithers, Taylor Bachrach says that Smithers Sea Cadets program has given local youth the opportunity to travel all over Canada to compete in sailing competitions.

“There aren’t very many opportunities for young people to get involved in sailing and learn about some of those maritime skills, and as well I think it helps you with self-discipline and with self-respect and with creating a sense of community service and citizenship,” said Bachrach.

He adds that the program is ’empowering for the local youth and teaches skills they’ll have for the rest of their lives.”

The Royal Canadian Sea Cadets program is open to both girls and boys age 12 to 18.

According to Smithers Navy league Branch President, Daniel Cramer the program has been opportuning in Smithers for 51 years, first starting in 1967.

Cramer says the organization assists with many events throughout the years like the Fall Fair and Telkwa Derby and “we have produced some pretty phenomenal leaders of Canada.”