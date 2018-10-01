Bulkley River running through the Village of Telkwa | My Bulkley Lakes Now

Do you know who’s running for council in Telkwa?

Tonight, local residents will have a chance to meet this year’s contenders at a public forum, and hear what views and visions they have for the Village for the next four years.

This includes the two people eyeing the mayor’s chair …

Bradley Layton, current Telkwa councillor

John H. McDivitt, former Telkwa councillor

And, the two people running for a seat with the Regional District:

Mark Fisher

Leah Germain

The two-hour debate takes place from 7PM to 9PM at Telkwa Elementary school.

Civic elections across the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District are set for Saturday, October 20th.

