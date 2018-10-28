The careers of Indigenous creators is the focus of STORYHIVE‘s latest commitment.

The organization has launched its first Indigenous Storyteller Edition and will support 20 Indigenous-led screen-based projects with $20,000 in funding each. Up to $5,000 will also be provided in top-up funding from Creative BC for British Columbia-based projects. Ideas for three to ten minute projects can include a comedy, drama, animation, web series pilot, or documentary are wanted.

Advisory Council Member Rylan Friday says the goal is to deflect and break down barriers.

“Most Indigenous filmmakers do face their barriers of what their social-economic status is. For example, if they have an upbringing where they are not able to make the means to afford a post-secondary education in the arts including film or media,” he explains, adding there is an abundance of Indigenous filmmakers in Canada.

“It’s such a valuable time for both parties to make sure that their stories are heard and, with the current influx of that, it empowers our youth to make sure that their stories and truths are heard as well which is more timely than ever.”

The successful projects will be chosen by an all-Indigenous jury and will be announced in mid August.

This Edition was shaped by Indigenous STORYHIVE alumni like BC resident Petie Chalifoux. Key findings from interviews with an external consultant, Nikki Sanchez from the University of Victoria, were applied to mould the program into a culturally safe, empowering, and relevant one for Indigenous creators.

Submissions are being accepted until December 4th.